GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central is coming off consecutive division 4 state championships and this season will look to make it three in a row.

The Cougars lost their share of standout seniors like Jalen Mayfield and Nolan Fugate but also return a lot contributors.

Seven starters come back on defense including four that started last year as sophomores.

Senior Joe Collins takes over at quarterback after the graduation of 2-year starter Jack Bowen.

Senior Nate Trudeau returns after starting at both wide receiver and cornerback last season.

Game one for the Cougars is Friday August 24th at home against Muskegon Heights.