Gun implied in northwest Grand Rapids gas-station robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Grand Rapids – at least, they think the bandit was armed.

The Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 the robber strolled into the Shell gas station around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday and implied he had a gun. The location: 747 Leonard Street NW. That’s at the corner of Leonard and Alpine Avenue. He took off running from the scene, and police were still searching for him late Wednesday night.

Police say he got away with an unknown amount of money, and they’re still piecing together all of the details about what transpired.

There were no injuries reported.