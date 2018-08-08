Law enforcement hosts softball tourney to remember fallen officer, honor fallen Army Sgt.

Posted 6:43 AM, August 8, 2018, by

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Members from different law enforcement agencies in the Norton Shores area are coming together to remember fallen officer Jonathan Ginka at an annual softball tournament.

The memorial tournament this year will honor fallen Army Sgt. Matthew Tallman who passed away from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in Iraq in 2007.

Proceeds from the event will go towards a college fund for Sgt. Tallman’s children.

The tournament will be from 5-9 p.m. on August 8 at Ross Park in Norton Shores.

