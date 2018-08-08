Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The people have spoken, and the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate this November will be Attorney General Bill Schuette, squaring off against Democratic Fromer State Senator Gretchen Whitmer.

In Tuesday's Primary, Schuette came out ahead in a field that included Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, State Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

Whitemer beat Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Businessman Shri Thanedar. Businessman Bill Gelineau won the Libertarian Primary.

The general election, now less than three months away, is set for November 6.

2. A West Michigan restaurant is about to get national attention.

The Toasted Pickle in downtown Grand Haven will be featured on The Cooking Channel on Thursday.

The restaurant is known for its handmade sandwiches, salads and soups all made with local ingredients. It's part of the Food Network's new series called "Seaside Snacks and Shacks."

The show's host visited the restaurant and got an inside look at what they do. The episode airs Thursday at 10 p.m.

3. Have a little one obsessed with lady bugs? Bring them to an event all about the cute little critters this Friday.

It's happening inside the Lena Meijer Children's Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Guests will get a chance to hear ladybug stories, and even pretend to be one. They'll even get to go through a butterfly maze.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and is included with membership or admission.

4. It's a case where the zoo comes to you! Binder Park Zoo is teaming up with city officials to bring back a cool program that's basically a zoo on wheels.

Binder Park Zoo teamed up with the Portage Parks and Rec Department for its Zoo Mobile. It will include different educational programs, and of course, animals, all at Schrier Park in Portage.

There's a Zoo Mobile Series that kicks off next Sunday, the 19th, with an exhibit that explains how animals stay warm in the arctic, and cool in the dessert.

There will be other exhibits in October and February, and it's free to attend.

5. The Cincinnati Zoo's beloved and adorable Fiona is back in the Limelight.

Her new children's book, "Fiona the Hippo," came out Tuesday. The art is by "New York Times" best-selling illustrator, Richard Cowdrey.

It tells the story of Fiona, who became an internet sensation after being born prematurely, but managing to survive and become a healthy hippo.