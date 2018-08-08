New details in suspicious death of Byron Center pastor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The investigation continues after a former pastor was found dead on the side of the road in Byron Center this week.

Deputies say the shooting death of 66-year-old Dale Cross is suspicious. But, deputies say tips from the public have helped them identify a man they want to speak with about the case.

Cross used to be a pastor of Abundant Life Church in Byron Center and remained a congregation member up until his sudden death.

His body was found just before 6 p.m. on Monday on 68th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park. When deputies arrived they found him lying near his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

They say there was a jack under the vehicle and it appears Cross was working on it at the time of his death.

After asking for information from the public, investigators now say they are hearing someone else may have been with him in the moments before.

"We received a recent report of an individual who stopped by the scene, and he remains unidentified, but we’d like to speak with him. the description that we were given from the person who called in was that a full sized pick-up truck, described as light gray in color, with a blue stripe along the bottom, driven by a white male who was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.” Sgt. Joel Roon, Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

The police are asking for your help on this case and released a stock image of that vehicle, a gray GMC Envoy, hoping someone out there might have seen something in the area.

They are asking for any and all tips, even if you only saw his vehicle Monday night, you’re asked to give the sheriff’s department a call at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.