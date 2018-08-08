Pence arrives at Ford Airport ahead of Grand Rapids rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport ahead of a GOP rally Wednesday evening in Grand Rapids.

Pence arrived at the airport at about 4:40 p.m., where he was greeted by Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette and Senate candidate John James as well as some supporters.  Both Schuette and James won their respective primaries during the Tuesday election.

Pence will be in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday evening for what the GOP is calling a Republican ‘Unity Rally.’  Protesters from the group NextGen Michigan and Planned Parenthood of Michigan are expected to greet Pence outside the rally.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Tickets are not available to the general public.

