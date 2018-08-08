Protesters to greet VP Pence during visit to Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in West Michigan Wednesday, celebrating Republicans' victory in the August primary.

Pence will be in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday evening for the Michigan Republicans Party 'Unity Rally'.

He will be headlining the rally alongside GOP candidates from Tuesday night's primary like Bill Schuette and Republican Senator John James. But the Vice President is expected to be greeted by protesters from the group NextGen Michigan and Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Protesters claim Republicans like Schuette, James and Pence have a destructive agenda like limiting a woman's right to choose and restricting access to quality health care.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and protesters are expected to be out here as early as 5 p.m.

Tickets are not available to the general public.