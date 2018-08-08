× Restaurant Week GR kicks off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is a chance to try all the best food Grand Rapids has to offer.

Restaurant Week GR kicked off Wednesday and will run until August 19.

The annual event will feature over 75 restaurants in the greater Grand Rapids area.

During the week people will be able to enjoy two lunch courses for $15 per person, two dinner courses for $25 per person and a chef’s choice dish for $25 per person.

The participating restaurants are: