Restaurant Week GR kicks off
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is a chance to try all the best food Grand Rapids has to offer.
Restaurant Week GR kicked off Wednesday and will run until August 19.
The annual event will feature over 75 restaurants in the greater Grand Rapids area.
During the week people will be able to enjoy two lunch courses for $15 per person, two dinner courses for $25 per person and a chef’s choice dish for $25 per person.
The participating restaurants are:
- 7 Monks
- Ada Pour House
- Amore Trattoria Italiana
- Atwater Brewery
- Big Boiler Brewing
- Big E’s Sports Grill East Beltline
- Bistro Bella Vita
- Bistro — Downtown Courtyard Grand Rapids
- Blue Water
- Brass Ring Brewing
- Brewery Vivant
- Butcher’s Union
- Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
- City Built Brewing Company
- Cork Wine & Grille
- Cottage Bar
- Cygnus 27
- Divani
- El Granjero Mexican Grill
- Elk Brewing — Comstock Park
- FireRock Grille
- Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
- Founders Brewing Co.
- Ganders
- Georgina’s
- Gilly’s Smoke House
- Grand Rapids Brewing Co.
- Grand Woods Lounge
- Gravity Taphouse
- Grove
- Hopcat Grand Rapids
- Houlihans
- Jolly Pumpkin
- Judson’s Steakhouse
- Kitchen 67
- Linear
- Long Road Distillers
- MeXo
- New Holland — The Knickerbocker
- New Hotel Mertens
- Olive’s Restaurant & Bar
- One Bourbon
- One Trick Pony
- Osteria Rossa
- Palio
- Pearl Street Grill
- Reds at Thousand Oaks
- Reserve Wine & Food
- ROAM by San Chez
- Rockford Riverside Grille
- Rockwell Republic
- Rose’s
- Rush Creek Bistro
- San Chez Bistro
- six.one.six
- Slows Bar BBQ
- Social Kitchen & Bar
- SpeakEZ Lounge
- Sundance Grill
- Tavern on the Square
- Terra GR
- The Bull’s Head Tavern
- The Chop House
- The Green Well
- The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck
- The Little Bird
- Thornapple Brewing Co
- Twisted Rooster
- TwoGuys Brewing
- Vander Mill
- Vintage Prime & Seafood
- Westside Social
- Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails
- Zoko 822