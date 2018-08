GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette says his pick for lieutenant governor is a woman.

Schuette announced his decision after a Republican rally Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence and Senate candidate John James at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

He declined to name who specifically he selected.

BREAKING: Bill Schuette says his running mate will be a woman. Says he cannot give name yet. @FOX17 — Ahtra Elnashar (@AhtraElnashar) August 8, 2018

Schuette will face off against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.