LOWELL, Mich. -- Early Wednesday morning crews responded to the report of downed power line on Grindle Drive just north of Rolling Creek Drive in Lowell.

When they arrived the line was sparkling and the wires, a broken pole and a large tree was blocking the roadway.

After reports of power outages in the area, Consumers Energy also responded to the scene.

No one was injured and the roadway was cleared within a couple of hours.