Suspect sought in Sturgis bank robbery

STURGIS, Mich. — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed the Sturgis Bank and Trust Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 10:25 a.m. at the bank at 1001 S. Centerville Rd. Police say in a release that the man displayed what they believe was a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described by police as a black male who is roughly 5 feet 7 inches wall with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie at the time of the robbery, according to a release. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the vehicle they believe he drove away in after the robbery.

The vehicle is a gold or tan early 2000s four-door passenger car that was last seen heading south on S. Centerville Road, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195 or CrimeStoppers at either 574-288-SOTP or 800-342-STOP. Police say the Sturgis Bank and Trust is offering a reward for information resulting in the arrest of the suspect.