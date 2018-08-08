Twin sisters running for separate parties win their primaries

Posted 11:52 AM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01PM, August 8, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The twin sisters from Kentwood who ran for opposite political parties have both won their primaries.

Monica Sparks ran as for the Kent County Commissioner position as Democrat in the 12th District and Jessica Ann Tyson ran as a Republican for the 13th district.

According to poll results, Tyson ran unopposed and Sparks won against several other candidates.

Both sisters will appear on the ballot in November to determine whether they will serve on the same commissioners board.

