Voter turnout spiked for Michigan primary

Posted 6:51 PM, August 8, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 2.2 million voters cast ballots in Michigan’s primary, the most in a midterm primary in at least 40 years and possibly the most in state history.

The previous high was set in 2002, when more than 1.7 million votes were cast. State turnout statistics posted online only date to 1978.

Secretary of state spokesman Fred Woohams said Wednesday that Tuesday’s turnout was “incredibly, drastically higher” than in past August primaries.

The Democratic vote in the governor’s race — which Gretchen Whitmer won — was higher than in 2002, when Jennifer Granholm advanced. The Republican vote — won by Bill Schuette — was not as high as when Rick Snyder moved on in 2010 but still near 1 million.

