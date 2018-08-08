What women need to know about freezing their eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As women get older, their chances of having a child slowly decrease as they get older. While it's still possible to have a child after turning 40, the chances of getting pregnant get smaller each year they get closer to menopause. One option for women to for women to successfully have children when their older is to freeze their eggs, but what does that mean and what is involved in the process?

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, explains why women turn to freezing their eggs, and what it means for their future of fertility.

Women are born with more than 10,000 eggs in their lifetime. Between ages 35-39, one-third of women will suffer from infertility. After age 40, two-thirds of women will also be affected.

When a woman decides to freeze her eggs, they first need to get a consultation, diagnostic test, and go through orientation. This is followed by stimulation and egg retrieval. Then the eggs are frozen and stored for future use.

Women can freeze their eggs for a number of reasons. Dr. Bitner mentioned that one of her patients, who just turned 30, hasn't met Mr. Right yet. So she wanted to freeze her eggs before she got too old and having children would have been more difficult.

Another reason women freeze their eggs is that they have an unforeseeable illness, such as cancer, effect their chances of getting pregnant.

While this isn't the number one option for having children, it's an alternative to be discussed with your primary doctor.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.