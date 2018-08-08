Zoodles, zucchini noodles, now available at Noodles and Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Zucchini Day, and Noodles and Company is celebrating by now serving zoodles with their popular dishes.

Zoodles are zucchini noodles, a healthier alternative and a good choice for guests looking to incorporate more vegetables into their diets.

For National Zucchini Day only, they are allowing people to substitute zoodles into any dish for free. Otherwise, they'll be available as part of the Zucchini Pesto with Grilled Chicken, and Zucchini Romesco in select locations in Michigan.

To find a Noodles and Company near you and to look at their menu, visit noodles.com.