Zoodles, zucchini noodles, now available at Noodles and Company

Posted 12:12 PM, August 8, 2018, by

It's National Zucchini Day, and Noodles and Company is celebrating by now serving zoodles with their popular dishes.

Zoodles are zucchini noodles, a healthier alternative and a good choice for guests looking to incorporate more vegetables into their diets.

For National Zucchini Day only, they are allowing people to substitute zoodles into any dish for free. Otherwise, they'll be available as part of the Zucchini Pesto with Grilled Chicken, and Zucchini Romesco in select locations in Michigan.

To find a Noodles and Company near you and to look at their menu, visit noodles.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s