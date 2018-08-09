× 3 people facing charges after Battle Creek woman shot on porch

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three men are expected in court Thursday facing charges in connection to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of W. Gougac Street and S. Washington Avenue in the city of Battle Creek.

Police say the 27 year-old Battle Creek woman was on her porch when two people in a car pulled up and opened fire. The car fled the scene but police were able to quickly track down the suspects, both 23-year-old men, on I-94 and were arrested.

They are now facing charges in connection to the case. Investigators believe the woman was not the intended target, but a man she was with on the porch was actually the target.

He was arrested at the scene after returning shots at the suspects and is now facing firearms charges.

Police say it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument between the three men earlier in the day.

The woman is expected to be okay.