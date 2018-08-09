76-year-old woman votes for the first time

KENT COUNTY, Mich. - A West Michigan woman got to vote for the first time in the Michigan August primary election.

Sarah Denning, from England, is in her seventies, and has lived in America for the last 50 years.

Her husband always wanted her to become a U.S. citizen, so when he got sick this spring, she made getting her citizenship a priority. Her husband died just a month after seeing her get her citizenship. Now, Sarah is celebrated her first Election Day eligible to vote.

Sarah and her son Ron even practiced filling out ballots for the special day.

