× BCPD: Three arraigned after driveby shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three suspects stand formally charged in connection to a driveby shooting Monday in Battle Creek. A 27-year-old Battle Creek woman was shot in the upper torso, but is recovering at a hospital.

Jarviz Brown and Davon West, both 23 years old and both from Battle Creek, were arraigned in the city’s District Court on Thursday, according to Battle Creek Police. Sergeant Todd Elliott tells FOX 17 they were charged in relation to the shooting. The charges included Assault with Intent to Commit Murder. A third person, 24-year-old Anthony Bacon of Battle Creek, was charged with firearms violations, according to police:

“(Bacon) was shot at by (Brown and West) and returned fire with a gun…he was not charged with assault, as his actions – while using an illegal handgun – were still in self-defense.”

Police also say Bacon is a convicted felon, and another person who was taken into custody Thursday was released after investigators determined he was not involved in the shooting. It happened just before noon Tuesday, near W. Goguac Street and S. Washington Avenue.

According to an initial Battle Creek Police Department news release, “Preliminary information indicates that subjects in a white vehicle drove by the victim’s residence, and a suspect fired numerous rounds at the house, while leaning out the sunroof. The vehicle then traveled east out of the area.”

Sergeant Case says “a cooperative witness and a cooperative victim” helped lead police to the suspects. That, and residential surveillance video of the suspects.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District Fugitive Team helped the Battle Creek Police with the investigation, as did the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.