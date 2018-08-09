× Brews and bikes offers fuel for heart and soul at Cedar Springs Brewery

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – A local brewery is boosting community moral every Monday, combining beer and cycling at Open Bike Night.

The group is hosted by Speed Merchants Bike Shop and meets every Monday at Cedar Springs Brewery at 6:30 p.m. The event will run through September 24th, giving cyclists the chance to ride leisurely or train with serious cyclists on a 28-36 mile gravel ride for fat tire, mountain, gravel, or CX bikes.

Training cyclists will ride for an 1.5-2 hour and increase to 2-2.5 hours as more daylight allows. At the end we’ll meet up at the brewery.

Family friendly group rides will leisurely embark on a shorter paved ride on the White Pine Trail. Keep in mind, helmets, spare tubes, bike pump, and Strava app recommended.

After burning off stressors from the day and accomplishing your ride, cyclists are invited to grab a beer at the brewery where riders get $2 off appetizers and a meal special.

More details can be found on the brewery’s website, or you can e-mail event organizers.