Driver arrested after fleeing crash on foot

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The driver of a vehicle who reportedly fled the scene of a crash on US-131 near B Avenue in Alamo Township is in custody.

According to police, early Thursday morning a vehicle was traveling southbound on US-131 when it was struck from behind by another vehicle. The at-fault vehicle proceeded to hit the guardrail and flip over.

The driver of the flipped vehicle fled at foot and was located by officers shortly after they arrived on scene.

It is unclear what caused this crash but alcohol is believed to be a factor.