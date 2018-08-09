Enjoy a brew by the river at Steins and Vines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A scenic river is never a bad place to mingle and have a few drinks. For the fourth year, Ostego Main Street is once again hosting Steins and Vines Beer and Wine Tasting event on Saturday.

Sample beers and wines from Michigan breweries and wineries, listen to live music, and other fun activities. Local restaurants will also be at the event with food available for purchase.

Tickets are available for $30 on Eventbrite. Each ticket gets a choice of a commemorative wine or beer glass and four beverage tickets. Extra glasses and beverage tickets will be sold separately at the event.

Steins and Vines will take place from 6-11 p.m. at the Otsego Historical Museum.