KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Sheriff Larry Stelma announced Thursday that he plans to retire in 2018.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says his retirement will be effective as of November 1, 2018. A replacement for Stelma has not yet been announced.

Sheriff Stelma was born in Grandville and began working at the Kent County Sheriff’s Department in January of 1972. He was elected as Sheriff in 2001.