DETROIT, Mich. — The first Detroit Lions preseason game is coming up on Friday night, and you can watch it right here on FOX 17.

Coverage for the game begins at 10:30 p.m. Eastern for the game against the Oakland Raiders.

We’re aware that many service guides are not updating and showing that FOX 17 is carrying the game. Rest assured, you can catch all the action Friday as well as other preseason games.

There will be a shortened version of FOX 17 News at 10 p.m. before game coverage begins.