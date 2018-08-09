Longtime Ottawa Co. antique store closing; estate sale underway

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. —  A West Michigan family getting ready to close the doors to its longtime antique store, allowing you to purchase some century-old treasures for your home.

Don and Cora Peterson are the owners of the Old Ye Post Office, 4827 Johnson Street in Coopersville, which is shutting its doors after years in the community.

To celebrate, the store is hosting an estate sale starting Thursday, August 9 – Saturday, August 11 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.  It will also be open Sunday, August 12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 9 – 9a-7pFriday, August 10 – 9a-7pSaturday, August 11 – 9a-7pSunday, August 12 – 9a-3p

Posted by Estate Sale – Ye Olde Post Office on Sunday, July 15, 2018

