Man, 20, charged in April shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year-old man is facing charges in an April shooting that left two people injured.

Grand Rapids Police say Thursday that Brent Ohmill Brown, Jr. is charged in connection with the April 13 incident in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue SE. Two men, ages 24 and 27 years old, were injured.

Brown was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felony firearms charges.