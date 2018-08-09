Man struck, robbed at gunpoint expected to be OK

Posted 6:32 AM, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:39AM, August 9, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An armed robbery victim is expected to be okay after two suspect struck him and stole his wallet at gunpoint near the intersection of South Pitcher Street and East Walnut Street in Kalamazoo.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival officers attempted to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as black males in their teens or early twenties with thin builds. One of the suspects had shoulder length braided hair and both were wearing blue jeans, white shoes and t-shirts.

The two were last seen in the 600 block of East Walnut Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.

