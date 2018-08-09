Michigan Titanium returns on August 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Michigan Titanium, Michigan's only Full Iron distance event, will bring out the best athletes from all around the country on August 19.

The Michigan Titanium offers Olympic, Half Iron, and Full Iron distances along with relays, duathlon and aquabike options so that athletes of all skills can participate.

The races starts at Versluis Park, with start times varying for each race.

Not a big runner? The Michigan Titanium also needs volunteers to help out with the event. Volunteer groups will be paid up to $150 for their time and effort.

To register for the race or as a volunteer, visit mititanium.com.