Michigan Titanium returns on August 19

Posted 10:57 AM, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56AM, August 9, 2018

The Michigan Titanium, Michigan's only Full Iron distance event, will bring out the best athletes from all around the country on August 19.

The Michigan Titanium offers Olympic, Half Iron, and Full Iron distances along with relays, duathlon and aquabike options so that athletes of all skills can participate.

The races starts at Versluis Park, with start times varying for each race.

Not a big runner? The Michigan Titanium also needs volunteers to help out with the event. Volunteer groups will be paid up to $150 for their time and effort.

To register for the race or as a volunteer, visit mititanium.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s