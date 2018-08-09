Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. There's a company in West Michigan hoping to interview 10,000 people who are looking for jobs.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is offering free training and other resources to job seekers to celebrate. Head to their office on 44th Street in Wyoming to take part.

Interviews with recruiters are open from 10 to 3 for more than 200 different jobs. There will also be a free training session on interviewing today from 3-4 for free.

2. The community is working to brighten up the stay for kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Emergency crews and first responders once again too over the streets and sidewalks in front of Helen DeVos to show support for the kids inside.

Wednesday night's display was part of an event called "Project Night Lights." First responders turned on the lights on their vehicles, and neighbors also came out, waving flashlights, while the kids in the hospital waved flashlights from inside the building.

The event is all about brightening up the patients' bedrooms, and letting them know they're not alone. To take part, Project Night Lights happens on the second Wednesday of every month, starting at 8:30 p.m.

3. Ford International Airport announced two new nonstop flights that should make snowbirds happy.

Frontier Airlines will offer new flights to Phoenix and Tampa beginning in mid-November. There will be two weekly flights to Phoenix, and three weekly flights to Tampa.

The service will only be seasonal beginning just ahead of the holiday travel season, ending in April. However, people can start booking flights online now.

4. Later in August, the "Dash" is expanding its free shuttle service.

Starting August 27, the "Dash" will not only be available later during the weekdays, they'll now have a weekend service until 1 a.m. Stops have also been added to include popular spots like museums, Van Andel, the Downtown Market, and Founders.

The shuttles will also have a new look. Instead of being blue, they'll now be bright pink so you can't miss them.

5. Chances are, your grandmother's casserole dishes had that classic blue-and-white cornflower design and seeing it again brings back warm, delicious memories. Now people can have their own set without having to get in a bidding war on Ebay.

Corningware is celebrating its 60th anniversary by bringing back the nostalgic design called "Cornflower Blue," which was an icon of the late 1950's through the 1980's.

It's now available again in everything from the classic casserole dishes to pie plates, serveware, and even mixing bowls. Everything can be purchased at Bed Bah and Beyond.