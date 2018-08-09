× Motorcyclist killed in crash, police considering speed as factor

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Speed was likely a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Muskegon Township Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Evanston Avenue, just east of Shorrock Street. A motorcycle and a four-door sedan were involved in the crash.

The vehicle was heading eastbound on Evanston Avenue when the female driver took a left turn into a private drive and collided with a westbound motorcyclist.

Police are withholding the name of the motorcyclist until family is notified.

This crash is still under investigation.