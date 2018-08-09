Muskegon native breaks world record rowing across Atlantic Ocean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Muskegon native has broken the world record for the fastest trip rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

In just under 40 days, Bryce Carlson made the 2,000 mile trip from Canada to England, beating the previous record by two weeks.

It’s a trip difficult enough for large ships to make, let alone in a boat this size, but Bryce Carlson made the voyage by himself, stroke by stroke.

"I rowed into the Scilly islands after 38 days, 6 hours and 49 minutes," said Carlson.

The Mona Shores High School graduate is the first American to make the rowing trip across the Atlantic, setting the Guinness World Record for fastest average speed and fastest time at just over 38 days. The previous record was 53 days.

“The biggest challenge is to continue making a steady, consistent, fastest progress toward your goal as you can while entertaining yourself," said Carlson. "I broke the day into 30 minute chunks.”

Carlson left on June 29 from Newfoundland and documented his journey along the way.

“I maintained a 12 hours on and 12 hours off kind of a schedule," said Carlson. “Never once did I think 'I’m done, I can’t do this anymore.' Not once.”

Carlson has his PhD and teaches biology at a high school in Cincinnati and he says he loves doing adventurous things. He’s also into running ultramarathons. He says it’s all about collecting good stories to tell.

“The person you spend the most time with in this world is yourself so you better make yourself as interesting as possible," said Carlson.

In that trip, Carlson says his boat capsized a dozen times, luckily while he was inside the cabin so all of his stuff was safe. He also had a group that would be plotting out his course and checking the weather for him so he would have a good idea of currents, winds, waves and things like that to help him stay safe and on course.

Carlson still has to get his boat back to the states and he is raising money to cover the trip's expenses. You can learn more about how you can help on his Go Fund Me page.

You can learn more about Carlson's journey on his website.