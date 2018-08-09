Police: speeding may’ve factored into fatal motorcycle crash

Posted 7:04 PM, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 07:07PM, August 9, 2018

Photo courtesy: Muskegon Township Police Dept.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Muskegon Township Police Department says speeding may’ve been a factor in a fatal accident Thursday afternoon involving a car and a motorcycle.

They gleaned that from “initial statements” given by crash witnesses, and from the on-scene investigation.

The crash occurred around 1:47 p.m.  in the 3300 block of Evanston Avenue, just east of Shorrock Street. A motorcycle and a four-door sedan were involved.

Police say the car, driven by a woman, was heading eastbound on Evanston – making a left turn into a private drive – when it collided with the westbound motorcycle driven by a man.

The name of the motorcyclist won’t be released until after his family is notified, say police, who are still investigating.

The Muskegon Township Fire Department and the Professional Med Team assisted township police at the crash scene, according to Township Police Chief David Wypa.

