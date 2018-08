Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Former Ferris State wide receiver, Carlton Brewster, is entering his first year as head coach at Kalamazoo Central.

Brewster previously coached at Godwin Heights and is excited to be taking over the Maroon Giants who went 2-7 last season, but are hungry for more.

"I enjoy these kids. They love me and welcome me with open arms and my staff. They are tough and they're hungry so, once I got here I started to feel that vibe and it was a no brainer so I'm happy that God blessed me with this position," he added. "My biggest things for our kids is day one. Let's continue to get better."