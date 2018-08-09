Overnight storms knock out power to nearly 1,000 customers

Posted 6:46 AM, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:56AM, August 9, 2018

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are waking up without power after powerful storms overnight.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, an estimated 933 customers living along US 31 are waking up in the dark. Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

No word on what caused the outage.

Strong storms overnight prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Muskegon and Oceana Counties until 6:30 a.m. As of 6:45 a.m. the warning had been downgraded and is no longer severe.

Forecasts show people living in both Muskegon and Oceana Counties saw quarter-sized hail and 60 mph straight line winds.

