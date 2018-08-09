× Police: Drunk driver goes on joyride striking several cars, apartment building before being arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and going on a joyride before being arrested.

It happened around 10:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Clayborne Court in the city of Kalamazoo.

People had called police reporting that the driver, who was later found to be intoxicated, crashed into several cars and tried to flee the area.

The driver then attempted to drive into a wooded area, striking several trees and an apartment building which suffered structural damage.

A witness was able to pull the driver’s keys out of his ignition to prevent any other damage.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was found lying outside his car with apparent minor injuries.

He was arrested and is now facing charges. His name has not been released.