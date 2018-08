DUTTON, Mich. — The Railtown Brewing Company in Dutton is making some changes to their food and beer menu.

The brewing company will introduce a special beer in honor of the Dutton Fire Department called Rescue 66.

The brew is an Imperial Red IPA and it is named after one of the department’s trucks.

Lev’s Rye, Citra Cadet and Hazey Horehay are also on tap.