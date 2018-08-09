Rally for Reese: Community to host benefit for young girl diagnosed with brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENNVILLE, Mich-- A community is taking care of one of its own after a little girl was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Reese Holmes is an adorable little girl, who's been through a lot in her nearly two years of life. In May, Reese started experiencing some unexplained vomiting. A CT scan revealed Reese had a cancerous brain tumor.

Early June, doctors removed 99.5 percent of the tumor, prompting Reese to start radiation five days a week for six weeks at Beaumont Children's Hosptial on the state's east side.

"I was devastated I was a wreck, Chris Holmes said, Reese's dad. "I work in healthcare as a paramedic and you get this mindset of this will never happen to me."

Ongoing appointments will include lots of therapy, a series of follow-up tests and procedures to check for any spreading or recurrence of cancer. During this time, Rees'es parents are unable to work as often as they'd like, all while the medical bills build.

Every Monday morning the Holmes family gets up at 4 o' clock and heads to Detroit for Rees'es treatment at 8:00 A.M and they stay all week.

Holmes says the cancer is easily treated but it also has a high re-occurrence rate so even though Reese is going through treatments there's a still a high chance the cancer could come back.

"It's one of the worst things a parent can go through I mean to hear your kid has cancer it's crazy I can't explain the emotional roller coaster we've been on," Holmes said.

This Saturday from 3:00 to 7:00 at the Fennville Fire Station you can Rally for Reese and her family. There will be chicken dinner, Disney princesses and 90 raffle prizes. Donations for the Holmes family will be accepted at the door.

