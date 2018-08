× Thunderstorm warning for Muskegon & Oceana Counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Muskegon and Oceana Counties until 6:30 a.m.

Forecasts show we can expect to see quarter-sized hail and 60 mph straight line winds. The warning was originally issued for severe thunderstorms but has since been downgraded.

Meteorologist Garry Frank is tracking the storms both on-air, on our website, and our mobile news app.