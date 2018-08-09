Slain pastor’s family pleads for help in getting justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A family is looking for answers after the death of a former pastor. Dale Cross Sr. was found dead on the side of the road on Monday, and the Kent County Sheriff's Office has ruled his death suspicious.

Cross is remembered as a generous pastor who was adored by his family and respected by his community, his sudden death has left them in shock.

"When I look at this [church] it's more of a sense of being proud of my dad," says Dale Cross Junior as he reflects on the legacy his dad leaves behind.

Cross was found shot to death Monday on 68th Street SW, in Byron Township. He was lying next to his car.

"When we came up on the scene we thought it was going to be a heart attack or something of that nature. But, to find out a gunshot wound was just beyond what we could comprehend," said Cross Jr.

The 66 year old was the former pastor at Abundant Life Church in Wyoming, who helped the church grow into what it is today. His family says he touched so many lives in the congregation before his sudden death.

"He went deeper than what he always had to and just went the extra mile and just wanted to be there for people and see them do better," Dale Jr. says.

Now his son is left with the good memories and too many questions.

"How could this happen? Why would this happen? And um, there'll always be things we can't understand," he says.

Police are now looking for a man who was seen on the side of that road with Cross just before he was found dead. His family is hoping someone out there will have answers.

"If you could be on the lookout for the gentlemen that was described or the truck. If you maybe have even seen that drive down the street maybe two weeks ago if you could just call in that would be very appreciated from the family," says Dale Cross Jr.

Witnesses say that man was driving a gray pick-up truck with a blue stripe along the bottom. If you know anything call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

A funeral is set for Dale Cross Sr. on Saturday Aug. 11 at Abundant Life Church of God, 4041 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI.