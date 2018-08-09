Sunflower patch in Ionia a local attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. - The Hanulcik Farm Market on M-66 in Ionia is now easy to pick out as you drive on by. A large patch of sunflowers greets you right as you pull in, but it isn't the only thing the farm has to offer. From there you can go pick your own fruit, during peak season of course. Strawberries, apples, peaches and plums are grown here throughout the Spring, Summer and Fall.

Owner Alex Hanulcik says the flowers were planted as a way to let people know they were still around when they lost their peach crop recently to several harsh winters. What it has grown into was far beyond their expectations. Since the initial planting of the sunflowers, they have been used for graduation and wedding photos along with fundraisers for several local groups and charities.

The sunflowers typically peak during the middle of the summer and last into early fall. If you would like to see them for yourself and maybe take one home, be sure to do so quick! You can visit the Hanulcik Farm Market's website or give them at call at (616) 527-3630 to learn more about when peak picking time of the fruits are and to inquire about setting up your own photoshoot.