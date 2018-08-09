Tears at the polls: Local toddler upset he didn’t meet President Trump

MARNE, Mich– It’s not unheard of for toddlers to throw tantrums or cry when they don’t get what they want, but a little boy in Ottawa County was upset for a more patriotic reason this week.

A FOX 17 viewer named Kari Hastings recently posted a video to Facebook, showing her son crying and yelling in the backseat. Hastings tells us the little boy was upset he didn’t get to meet President Donald Trump when she took him along to the polls to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

In the video, Hastings can be heard telling her son the President wasn’t going to be at the polls in Michigan.

Hastings is now hoping the Commander in Chief sees the video of her son and that one day, he’ll be able to meet him.