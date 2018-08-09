× ‘The Lion King’ Broadway musical is coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney’s “The Lion King: The Broadway Musical” will play in Grand Rapids for the first time ever as part of the 2019-2020 subscription series at Broadway Grand Rapids, it was announced at midday Thursday.

It will be sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.

The best way to secure tickets is to purchase a season subscription for 2018-2019, thereby guaranteeing seats when the subscription is renewed.

Broadway Grand Rapids previously announced that the national tour of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” will also play at DeVos Performance Hall as part of the 2019-2020 season.

Beginning in early 2019, information regarding engagement dates for “The Lion King” and how to purchase single tickets and groups will be announced.

VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, also will be available.

The North American touring productions of the “The Lion King” have been seen by more than 20 million theater-goers. “The Lion King” has already played in more than 70 cities across North America.

“The Lion King” premiered on Broadway on Nov. 13, 1997. It won six 1998 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Choreography and Best Direction of a Musical.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s music from “The Lion King” animated film along with three new songs by Elton John and Tim Rice.