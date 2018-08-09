Tribune, Sinclair $3.9 billion merger terminated

Posted 6:56 AM, August 9, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tribune Media, FOX 17’s parent company, announced that the proposed $3.9 billion merger with Sinclair has been terminated.

Tribune Media also released a statement that they will be filing a lawsuit against Sinclair due to breach of contract.

Peter Kern, the CEO of Tribune, in a statement said “as for the lawsuit, we are confident that Sinclair did not live up to its obligations under the merger agreement and we intend to hold them accountable. A suit like this does not get resolved overnight and it is the last thing you should be thinking about, but I want you to know that Tribune did everything it was supposed to do, and we will make sure we are treated fairly.”

Tribune Media is “stronger as ever,” Kern said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s