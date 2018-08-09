Tribune, Sinclair $3.9 billion merger terminated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tribune Media, FOX 17’s parent company, announced that the proposed $3.9 billion merger with Sinclair has been terminated.

Tribune Media also released a statement that they will be filing a lawsuit against Sinclair due to breach of contract.

Peter Kern, the CEO of Tribune, in a statement said “as for the lawsuit, we are confident that Sinclair did not live up to its obligations under the merger agreement and we intend to hold them accountable. A suit like this does not get resolved overnight and it is the last thing you should be thinking about, but I want you to know that Tribune did everything it was supposed to do, and we will make sure we are treated fairly.”

Tribune Media is “stronger as ever,” Kern said.