West Michigan company hoping to interview 10K people for National Interview Day

WYOMING, Mich. -- If you didn't know, today is National Interview Day and there is a company here in West Michigan hoping to interview 10,000 people who are looking for jobs.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is offering free training and other resources to job seekers to celebrate.

If you are looking for a job, you can head to their office 1760 44th Street SW in Wyoming to take part.

Interviews with recruiters are open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. this morning for more than 200 different jobs.

"With unemployment in Grand Rapids being less than three percent and really across West Michigan. It is a wonderful opportunity for a job seeker to find a job. Companies have openings in all sectors and so they are definitely looking for talent. And so it is a wonderful opportunity for people to if you don't have a job is to get out and interview because companies need help right now," said Dee Brown, Employee Engagement Coordinator for Express Employment Professionals.

There will also be a free training session on interviewing today from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. for free. The training includes mock interviews, and Q&A with experienced recruiters.

All you have to do is register online for the free event before you go.