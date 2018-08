Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The West Ottawa football team won and outright OK Red title for the first time in school history. The Panthers set a school record for wins with 10 last year, and they also won the first district championship in school history.

West Ottawa graduated a great senior class but the returners are led by senior quarterback Issac Vandyke who was great leading the offense as a junior.

The Panthers opener is at home against the Lakeshore Lancers on Thursday August 23rd.