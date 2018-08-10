× 20th annual Coopersville Tractor Show

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — There’s still time to catch the 20th annual Coopersville tractor show.

Saturday will be your last chance to see dozens of tractors that date back to the 90’s.

It’ll all kick off at 8 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

Starting at 10 a.m., everyone will be able to enjoy the farm museum which will have fun activities for the kids inside.

Later on, Coopersville Rotary will be hosting the Del Shannon car on Main St.

For more information search the event on Facebook.