59-year-old man missing out of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man Friday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says 59-year-old Wilbert Hobbs Jr left his home in the 1100 block of Merrill street at some point on Monday (August 6th) and has yet to return.

Police describe Hobbs as a 5 foot, 8 inch tall black man with a thin build. He hays some partial facial hair, and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is requesting that anyone who may have seen this person, to please contact KDPS. Please see the following photo that is attached.

Police are asking anyone with info on Mr Hobbs’ whereabouts to contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.