Bring the family to ‘Celebrate Kentwood’ on Saturday

Posted 10:57 AM, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56AM, August 10, 2018

An upcoming celebration may have the city of Kentwood's name on it, but it is open to all in West Michigan looking for some fun for the kids, great food, and live entertainment.

Celebrate Kentwood is on Saturday, August 11. Here are some of the main events to check out:

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Farmers Market and Classic Car Show

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Kentwood`s Got Talent

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Inflatables, Carnival Rides, Community Booths

2:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Live Music

Get a complete schedule of events at kentwood.us/celebrate_kentwood.

