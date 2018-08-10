× Buffalo Wild Wings may add sports gambling to its restaurants

Grand rapids, Mich. — After the Supreme Court decision lifting the federal band on sports betting, Buffalo Wild Wings may add gambling to their restaurants.

The company says they think sports gambling can enhance the restaurant experience.

Certain special events like the super bowl can generate as much as 5 billion in betting.

The decision by buffalo wild wings may partly rest on how, where and when individual states allow sports betting within their borders.

One study says 32 states will likely allow sports betting within the next 5 years.