Businesses paying more for a quality space in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new study claims companies are now willing to pay higher prices for a better space in the Grand Rapids area.

Researchers say it’s due to the growing economy and a lack of places to for businesses to lease.

The study by Colliers International, a commercial real estate company, found that the price isn’t stopping businesses from expanding in beer city USA.

Just in the last few months, dozens of retailers have started to break ground on new businesses in the area.

That includes stores like Tj Maxx, Woodhouse Day Spa, and Clean Juice, which all plan to open at Knapp’s corner soon.

Construction won’t stop there, the study also claim that it expects more economic growth in Grand Rapids throughout the rest of the year.