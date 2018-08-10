CVS recalls company brand nasal spray nationwide

Posted 11:27 PM, August 10, 2018, by

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nasal spray being sold at CVS stores nationwide is being recalled, because of possible contamination.

Officials say the CVS brand 12-hour sinus relief could be contaminated with bacteria.

The FDA says, using it could cause slight illness in most people, but for people with cystic fibrosis or immune disorders, it can be deadly.

So far, there have been no reports of illness.

Anybody who has purchased it should throw it away or return it to CVS.

